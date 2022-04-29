Biolase announces reverse stock split
- The medical device company, Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) has lost ~17% in the pre-market Friday as its shares begin trading on a split adjusted basis after the company’s shareholders approved a reverse stock split.
- At its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, the shareholders greenlighted a decision for a reverse stock split of the company’s common stock at a ratio between 1-to-2 and 1-to-25, Biolase (BIOL) said.
- Accordingly, the board of directors made a decision to effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective 11:59 p.m. EST on April 28, 2022. It will reduce the company’s outstanding shares of common stock to ~6.2 million from ~154 million.
- With the reverse stock split, the company aims to raise its share price to comply with Nasdaq rules for continuous listing.
