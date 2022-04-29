BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) posted Q1 results Friday that were in line with earnings pre-released earlier this month, while warning it could be hit by the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine and China's COVID-19 lockdowns, but for now it is benefiting from its pricing power, leading to high margins.

Q1 net income fell to €1.22B from €1.72B in the prior-year quarter, due to impairment charges recognized by Wintershall Dea, which BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) included in net income from shareholdings on a proportional basis (72.7%) as a special charge of ~€1.1B.

Q1 sales rose 19% Y/Y to €23.1B, driven mainly by higher prices, especially in the Chemicals and Materials segments; Q1 EBIT before special items increased 2% to €2.81B, largely attributable to considerable earnings growth in the Chemicals segment.

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) said its basic chemicals businesses was able to raise prices to mitigate higher energy and raw materials costs, helping lift earnings despite lower delivery volumes.

The company maintained full-year guidance for EBIT of €6.6B-€7.2B, sales of €74B-€77B, and return on capital employed of 11.4%-12.6%.

"The market environment continues to be dominated by an exceptionally high level of uncertainty," the company said, noting that risks may arise from further increases in raw materials prices and new sanctions against Russia.

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) said earlier this week that it would wind down its remaining business operations in Russia and Belarus by early July.