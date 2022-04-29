W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Q1 earnings topped the consensus estimate by a comfortable margin even with the lag in cap rates compared with the rapid rise in interest rates.

The net lease REIT is sticking to its 2022 adjusted FFO per share guidance of $5.18-$5.30 (consensus estimate $4.97), including Real Estate AFFO per share of $5.03-$5.15.

Q1 adjusted FFO per share of $1.35 easily beats the average analyst estimate of $1.24; the results increased from $1.30 in Q4 2021 and from $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

Real Estate segment AFFO of $252.0M, or $1.31 per share, increased from $239.0M, or $1.27 per share, in Q4 2021 and from $210.3M, or $1.19 per share, in Q1 2021.

"In an environment where cap rates have recently started to move higher, albeit lagging the swiftness of interest rates, we continue to see strong deal momentum with an active, growing pipeline — at average expected yields sufficiently above of our cost of capital," said CEO Jason Fox.

Real Estate collection rate was over 99.7% for the quarter vs. over 99.8% in Q4. Portfolio occupancy was 98.5%, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Investment volume of $415.4M was completed YTD, including $307.7M during Q1 and $107.7M after the end of Q.

Gross disposition proceeds were $26.6M during the quarter.

Previously announced acquisition of CPA:18 remains on track to close in Q3 and expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to Real Estate AFFO.

