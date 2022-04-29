Imperial Oil GAAP EPS of C$1.75, revenue of C$12.69B beats by C$1.56B

Apr. 29, 2022 8:03 AM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Imperial Oil press release (NYSE:IMO): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$1.75.
  • Revenue of C$12.69B (+81.3% Y/Y) beats by C$1.56B.
  • Highest first quarter cash flow from operating activities in over 30 years of C$1,914M, with free cash flow of C$1,635M.
  • Upstream production of 380,000 barrels per day, impacted by extreme cold weather and unplanned downtime at Kearl.
  • Downstream quarterly refinery capacity utilization of 93%, third consecutive quarter above 90%.
  • Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 186,000 barrels per day, compared to 251,000 barrels per dayin the first quarter of 2021.
