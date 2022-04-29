Imperial Oil GAAP EPS of C$1.75, revenue of C$12.69B beats by C$1.56B
Apr. 29, 2022 8:03 AM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Imperial Oil press release (NYSE:IMO): Q1 GAAP EPS of C$1.75.
- Revenue of C$12.69B (+81.3% Y/Y) beats by C$1.56B.
- Highest first quarter cash flow from operating activities in over 30 years of C$1,914M, with free cash flow of C$1,635M.
- Upstream production of 380,000 barrels per day, impacted by extreme cold weather and unplanned downtime at Kearl.
- Downstream quarterly refinery capacity utilization of 93%, third consecutive quarter above 90%.
- Total gross bitumen production at Kearl averaged 186,000 barrels per day, compared to 251,000 barrels per dayin the first quarter of 2021.