Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) stock is trading lower pre-market after the company lowered its FY21 EPS outlook, despite Q1 results beating analysts' estimates.

Q1 non-GAAP EPS rose +12.64% Y/Y to $1.96, while total revenue increased +5.19% to ~$11.65B.

The revenue increase was mainly driven by blockbuster drugs Eliquis and Opdivo.

Blood clot preventing drug Eliquis sales grew +11% Y/Y to $3.21B, while cancer immunotherapy Opdivo revenue increased +12% to $1.92B. Multiple myeloma therapy Pomalyst/Imnovid sales grew +7% Y/Y to $826M.

However, due to loss of exclusivity, there was decline in sales of blockbuster multiple myeloma therapy Revlimid whose sales fell ~5% Y/Y to ~$2.8B. Chemotherapy Abraxane revenue declined -32% Y/Y to $214M.

The company lowered the range of Revlimid sales for full year 2022, and now expects it to be between $9.0B and $9.5B, compared to prior estimate of $9.5B to $10B.

Another multiple myeloma drug Empliciti also saw a decline in revenue in Q1 of -12% Y/Y to $75M.

New Products portfolio sales saw a boost. Multiple sclerosis drug Zeposia sales grew +100% to $36M, while anemia therapy Reblozyl revenue increased +39% Y/Y to $156M.

The company said research and development expenses increased 2% to $2.3B in Q1 mainly due to an in-process research and development (IPRD) impairment charge.

Outlook:

The company lowered its non-GAAP EPS range to between $7.44 and $7.74, compared to prior estimate of $7.65 to $7.95. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $7.74.

GAAP EPS is now expected to in the range of $2.92 to $3.22, compared to prior estimate of $3.37-$3.67.

BMY reaffirmed its net sales guidance and expects it to be ~$47B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $47.10B.

BMY -1.59% to $75.97 premarket April 29