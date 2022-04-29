Bristol Myers stock dips despite Q1 beat, as FY22 EPS outlook trimmed, Revlimid to see decline

Apr. 29, 2022 8:06 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stock Markets Open One Day After Steep Drop Over Apple"s Revised Forecast

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) stock is trading lower pre-market after the company lowered its FY21 EPS outlook, despite Q1 results beating analysts' estimates.

Q1 non-GAAP EPS rose +12.64% Y/Y to $1.96, while total revenue increased +5.19% to ~$11.65B.

The revenue increase was mainly driven by blockbuster drugs Eliquis and Opdivo.

Blood clot preventing drug Eliquis sales grew +11% Y/Y to $3.21B, while cancer immunotherapy Opdivo revenue increased +12% to $1.92B. Multiple myeloma therapy Pomalyst/Imnovid sales grew +7% Y/Y to $826M.

However, due to loss of exclusivity, there was decline in sales of blockbuster multiple myeloma therapy Revlimid whose sales fell ~5% Y/Y to ~$2.8B. Chemotherapy Abraxane revenue declined -32% Y/Y to $214M.

The company lowered the range of Revlimid sales for full year 2022, and now expects it to be between $9.0B and $9.5B, compared to prior estimate of $9.5B to $10B.

Another multiple myeloma drug Empliciti also saw a decline in revenue in Q1 of -12% Y/Y to $75M.

New Products portfolio sales saw a boost. Multiple sclerosis drug Zeposia sales grew +100% to $36M, while anemia therapy Reblozyl revenue increased +39% Y/Y to $156M.

The company said research and development expenses increased 2% to $2.3B in Q1 mainly due to an in-process research and development (IPRD) impairment charge.

Outlook:

The company lowered its non-GAAP EPS range to between $7.44 and $7.74, compared to prior estimate of $7.65 to $7.95. Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $7.74.

GAAP EPS is now expected to in the range of $2.92 to $3.22, compared to prior estimate of $3.37-$3.67.

BMY reaffirmed its net sales guidance and expects it to be ~$47B. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $47.10B.

BMY -1.59% to $75.97 premarket April 29

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.