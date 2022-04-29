General Motors makes progress with union talks in Mexico

Apr. 29, 2022 8:05 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

GM CEO Mary Barra Holds Press Conference On Ignition Switch Recall

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) said it made important progress with wage negotiations in Mexico.

The automaker said talks with the SINTTIA independent union representing several thousand workers at a GM plant in central Mexico have progressed since the union initially proposed a 19.2% pay raise and GM countered with an offer of a 3.5% pay raise. A SINTTIA adviser confirmed that GM took a less aggressive negotiating position.

The labor talks are expected to continue on May 5.

The big picture: The pay negotiations are reported by Reuters to be part of a "high-profile test case" for a new trade deal that is aiming to close a large gap between wages in U.S. and Mexican wages. If SINTTIA were to negotiate a large for the workers at the GM plant in Silao, that development could resonate with other labor battles with U.S. companies.

Shares of General Motors (GM) are down 1.05% premarket to $38.34.

