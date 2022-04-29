Exxon (NYSE:XOM) reported Q1 results ahead of the market open Friday, missing estimates and barely growing the bottom line sequentially, despite an improved commodity price environment. CEO Woods said, "earnings increased modestly, as strong margin improvement and underlying growth was offset by weather and timing impacts. The absence of these temporary impacts in March provides strong, positive momentum for the second quarter." Despite the earnings miss, Exxon (XOM) tripled the company's share buyback program:

Earnings - the company generated $2.07 in adjusted earnings per share, excluding the $3.4b impact of charges related to exiting Sakhalin-1 operations, versus Street expectations for $2.23.

Cash flow - free cash flow during the quarter came in at $10.8b, or ~3.1% of Exxon's (XOM) current market cap; down from $15.0b in Q4.

Capital allocation - free cash flow more than covered the dividend, and Exxon (XOM) repurchased $2.1b worth of shares in the quarter, or ~0.6% of shares outstanding; the company's share repurchase program was increased from $10b to $30b.

Production - underlying production, excluding entitlement effects, divestments and government mandates, fell 2% sequentially on weather-related headwinds; production "fully recovered" by quarter end and the company remains on track to grow Permian volumes by 25% in 2022.

Management provided a relatively bullish preview of the quarter in an 8k filed on April 4th, leading the Street to raise expectations ahead of Friday's results. Although the company remains on track to hit annual EPS estimates of $9.38, Q1 results are unlikely to impress. However, the stock still carries a ~4.0% dividend yield and management now plans to repurchase ~8.5% of shares outstanding by the end of 2023.