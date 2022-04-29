Moog Non-GAAP EPS of $1.49, revenue of $770.79M; updates FY22 guidance

Apr. 29, 2022 8:09 AM ETMoog Inc. (MOG.A), MOG.BBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Moog press release (NYSE:MOG.A): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.49.
  • Revenue of $770.79M (+4.7% Y/Y).
  • GAAP operating margins of 7.4% with adjusted operating margins of 10.6%.
  • $23M GAAP cash flow from operating activities and $13M adjusted cash flow from operating activities.
  • GAAP effective tax rate of 24.9% and adjusted effective tax rate of 24.4%.
  • Fiscal 2022 Outlook: sales of $3.0 billion vs. consensus of $3.03B; GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.24, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.50 vs. consensus of $5.43, both plus or minus $0.20; GAAP operating margins of 10.0% and adjusted operating margins of 10.3%; cash flow from operating activities of $328 million and adjusted cash flow from operating activities of $228 million; and GAAP effective tax rate of 25.0% and adjusted effective tax rate of 25.4%.
