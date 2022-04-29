Abeona Therapeutics tp raise $25M in convertible preferred stock offering

Apr. 29, 2022 8:13 AM ETAbeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase 1M shares of Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock and 250,005 shares of Series B convertible redeemable preferred stock.
  • Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock has a purchase price of $19.00, representing an original issue discount of 5% of the $20.00 stated value of each share.
  • Each share of Series A and Series B preferred stock is convertible into shares of Abeona’s common stock at an initial conversion price of $0.45/share.
  • Gross proceeds seen at ~$25M.
  • Offer closing are expected to occur on or about May 2, 2022.
  • Shares trading 1.9% higher premarket.
