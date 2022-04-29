Meiwu prices $5M in convertible note offering

Apr. 29, 2022 8:21 AM ETMeiwu Technology Company Limited (WNW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) signed a securities purchase agreement with five individual investors wherein Meiwu agreed to issue to each of the investors a $1.1M unsecured promissory note and accompanying warrants to purchase 1.6M shares.
  • Gross proceeds will be $5M.
  • Offer closing is expected to occur on or about May 5.
  • Each of the notes shall include an original issue discount of 9% and shall bear interest at the rate of 10% annually; notes will be due 18 months after its issuance date.
  • The warrants will be exercisable immediately on issuance date and have an initial exercise price of $0.60; warrants will expire 24 months from issuance date.
  • Shares trading 2.7% down premarket.
