Hot Stocks: AMZN, INTC issue soft guidance; AAPL headwinds; BZH rallies on earnings

Megacaps were in focus during Friday's pre-market trading, as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) both lost ground following their respective quarterly reports. AMZN stumbled after issuing weak guidance and AAPL saw investors trim their positions after citing potential headwinds in the current business environment.

Intel (INTC) also endured a pre-market dip. The semiconductor maker beat expectations with its latest results but gave an uninspiring forecast.

On the other side of the spectrum, Beazer Homes (BZH) gained ground following its quarterly update.

Decliners

Amazon (AMZN) suffered a major setback following the release of its quarterly report. The online retailer reported unimpressive Q1 results and issued disappointing guidance, sending the stock lower by 9% in pre-market action.

AMZN reported a quarterly net loss of $3.8B. However, on an operating basis, it posted a profit of $3.7B -- still down from a level of $8.9B a year ago. Revenue rose 7% from last year to reach $116.4B.

Looking ahead, the company predicted Q2 revenue of $116B to $121B, below the $125.1B that analysts were projecting. AMZN also warned that it could post an operating loss in the quarter of as much as $1B.

Apple (AAPL) also lost ground on earnings news, slipping 2% before the opening bell despite posting better-than-expected results.

The iPhone maker exceeded estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue rose 9% from last year to reach $97.3B -- more than $3B above analysts' consensus.

However, AAPL gave a cautious assessment of the current business climate on its post-earnings conference call. CEO Tim Cook noted that the tech giant was "not immune" to challenges like COVID disruptions in China or the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Intel (INTC) represented another tech heavyweight that saw a post-earnings retreat. Shares dipped 4% in pre-market action on soft guidance included with its quarterly update.

INTC surpassed expectations with its Q1 results, although revenue dipped almost 7% from last year. Meanwhile, the semiconductor maker provided a forecast that came up short of analysts' consensus. The company predicted a Q2 top-line total of $18B, compared to the $18.4B that experts were targeting.

Gainer

The release of financial figures prompted pre-market buying in shares of Beazer Homes (BZH). The homebuilder topped analysts' earnings consensus by 38%.

The company noted that its revenue fell nearly 8% last year, with new home orders plunging 30%. However, the top-line total of $508.5M beat the amount analysts were predicting by almost $20M.

