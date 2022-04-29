Sprouts Farmers Market rallies after two-notch upgrade from BofA

Bank of America flipped from being a bear on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to being a bull on its view there is significant potential for EPS growth amid a compounding food inflation environment. The firm's rating went up two notches to Buy from Underperform.

Analyst Robert Ohmes and team pointed to support from SFM's 7% free cash flow yield and expected return to 10% annual unit growth in 2023, as well as its outlook that elevated food at home inflation will support sales/EPS upside in 2022 and beyond.

BofA also called SFM’s valuation attractive at ~13X the 2023 P/E estimate, which is noted to be well below a high of 24X and 16X on average over the past five years.

The firm assigned a price objective of $40 to SFM vs. the average Wall Street analyst price target of $28.33 and 52-week trading range of $21.18 to $35.34.

Shares of SFM shot up 5.55% in premarket trading to $31.45.

