In an encouraging signal for the Chinese online education sector, Chinese state regulators are reportedly backing down from stringent regulations on tech sectors.

Per the South China Morning Post, a regulatory meeting is scheduled to take place over the May Day holiday weekend and will seek to reassure business leaders about Beijing’s oversight aims. The report adds to signs of easing apparent in Friday’s Politburo meeting wherein prominent officials pushed for relaxed regulations on businesses as the economy reels from, somewhat ironically, the government’s stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

Big tech firms like Alibaba, Tencent, JD.com, and more are firmly in the spotlight on Friday given their size and importance to the Chinese economy. However, the education sector has arguably been hit even harder by the Chinese Communist Party’s “Common Prosperity” program.

US-listed shares of prominent stocks in the sector, including New Oriental Education & Technology (NYSE:EDU), TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), and Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE:GOTU), all rose sharply in pre-market trading.

The news has overshadowed news from TAL Education (TAL) that touted an over 60% drop in revenue from the year prior.