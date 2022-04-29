U.S. Silica poised for gains after Q1 revenues rise 30%

Apr. 29, 2022 8:27 AM ETU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Wisconsin Frac Sand Mine Pile

BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) +3.6% pre-market Friday after posting a smaller than expected Q1 loss and revenues that rose 30% Y/Y and 7% Q/Q to $305M, as the company foresees an active well completions environment throughout 2022.

Q1 net loss totaled $8.4M, or $0.11/share, compared with a $19M net loss, or $0.25/share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 overall tons sold rose 16% Y/Y but fell 1% Q/Q to 4.13M; tons sold in the Industrial and Specialty Products unit increased 9% Y/Y but fell 1% Q/Q to 1.07M, and tons sold in the Oil and Gas unit gained 19% Y/Y but fell 1% Q/Q to 3.06M.

U.S. Silica (SLCA) said it "remains focused on free cash flow and de-levering the balance sheet and intends on being operating cash flow positive in 2022, keeping an estimated $40M-$60M of capital expenditures within operating cash flow."

Earlier this week, the company said its Industrial and Specialty Products business was raising prices for most of its non-contracted silica sand, aplite, diatomaceous earth and clay products.

U.S. Silica (SLCA) shares have gained 94% YTD and 39% during the past year.

