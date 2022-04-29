Employment Cost Index gains 1.4% in Q1, exceeding consensus
- Q1 Employment Cost Index: +1.4% Q/Q vs. +1.1% consensus and +1.0% prior.
- Wages and salaries rose 1.2% while benefit costs increased 1.8% from December 2021.
Compensation costs for civilian workers climbed 4.5% for the 12-month period ended March 2022; that compares with 2.6% Y/Y gain in March 2021.
Note that the March PCE Price Index, a gauge of inflation, rose 6.6%; the core PCE Price Index rose 5.2%.
Among private industry occupational group, compensation cost for the12-month period ending in March 2022 ranged from 4.0% for natural resources, construction, and maintenance occupations to 7.8% for service occupations.
