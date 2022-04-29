Employment Cost Index gains 1.4% in Q1, exceeding consensus

Apr. 29, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Finance and Investment concept

Foryou13/iStock via Getty Images

  • Q1 Employment Cost Index: +1.4% Q/Q vs. +1.1% consensus and +1.0% prior.
  • Wages and salaries rose 1.2% while benefit costs increased 1.8% from December 2021.

  • Compensation costs for civilian workers climbed 4.5% for the 12-month period ended March 2022; that compares with 2.6% Y/Y gain in March 2021.

  • Note that the March PCE Price Index, a gauge of inflation, rose 6.6%; the core PCE Price Index rose 5.2%.

  • Among private industry occupational group, compensation cost for the12-month period ending in March 2022 ranged from 4.0% for natural resources, construction, and maintenance occupations to 7.8% for service occupations.

  • On Thursday, Q1 GDP unexpectedly fell as inflation continued to rise

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.