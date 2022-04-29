Personal income, spending climb more than expected in March
Apr. 29, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- March Personal Income and Outlays: Income +0.5% M/M vs. +0.4% expected and +0.7% prior (revised from +0.5%).
- The increase was driven by a boost in compensation, proprietors' income, personal income receipts on assets, and government social benefits.
- Personal spending: +1.1% M/M vs. +0.7% consensus and +0.6% previously (revised from +0.2%).
- PCE Price Index: +0.9% M/M matched expectations and rose from +0.5% in February (revised from +0.6%).
- +6.6% Y/Y vs. +6.8% expected and +6.3% prior (revised from +6.4%).
- Core PCE Price index of +0.3% Y/Y matched the consensus vs. +0.3% in February (revised from +0.4%).
- +5.2% Y/Y vs. +5.3% expected and +5.3% prior (revised from +5.4%).
- Earlier this week (April 28), GDP unexpectedly fell in the first quarter.