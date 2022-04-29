Five9 stock rises on Q1 earnings beats, upbeat guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares rose 7% Friday morning following the cloud software firm's Q1 earnings announcement that topped Wall Street estimates.

Revenue for the quarter increased to a record $182.8 M (+33% Y/Y), driven primarily by the strength of Enterprise business where LTM subscription revenue grew 46% Y/Y.

First quarter adjusted gross margins contracted by ~350 basis points year-over-year to 60.5% due to the ongoing investments to expand professional services and public cloud footprint.

The company expects slight decline in gross margins in Q2. Margins are likely to improve from the second half of 2022 with annual gross margins expected to finish at or above the 60.5% for the full year 2022 and continue improving in 2023 and beyond.

Adj. net income was $15.6M, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $16.1M, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. Adj. EBITDA came in at 13.4% of revenue, despite the significantly increased investments.

Outlook: For full year, Five9 (FIVN) expects revenue in the range of $770.0 to $773M vs. $756.83 consensus and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $1.22 to $1.24 vs. $1.12 consensus. For Q2, revenue is seen at $179.0 to $180M vs. $174.09Mconsensus and non-GAAP net income per share at $0.17 to $0.19 vs $0.15 consensus.