AbbVie down 4% premarket after lowering full-year guidance, quarterly revenue miss
Apr. 29, 2022 8:42 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares are down 5% premarket after the company lowered its EPS guidance for 2022 and Q1 revenue missed Street estimates.
- AbbVie, however, beat on the bottom line.
- Net income increased ~26% year over year to ~$4.5B (diluted EPS of $3.16 vs. $2.89).
- AbbVie (ABBV) now projects diluted EPS guidance for the full-year of $13.92-$14.12 from $14-$14.20 due to an $0.08 per share charge from acquired in-process R&D as well as milestones expenses in the quarter.
- Revenue of ~$13.5B was a ~4% year-over-year increase.
- Revenue in the company's biggest franchise, immunology, fell ~5% to $6.1B. Sales of AbbVie's (ABBV) best-selling drug, Humira (adalimumab) fell ~3% to ~$4.7B due to a ~23% sales drop outside the U.S. as a result of biosimilar versions taking over market share.
- Check out Seeking Alpha contributor Bradley Guichard's recent assessment of AbbVie (ABBV).