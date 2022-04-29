Orbital Energy slides on ~$21M securities offering

Apr. 29, 2022 8:42 AM ETOrbital Energy Group, Inc. (OEG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares slid 8.40% Friday morning after the company announced a ~$21M securities offering.
  • The company entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 16,153,847 shares of its common stock at $1.30/share and warrants to purchase 16,153,847 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $1.31/share.
  • The warrants will have a five-year term and are exercisable six months following the date of issuance.
  • Offering is expected to close around May 3, 2022.
  • In other news, the company has reached an agreement in principle with the Front Line Power Construction sellers to pay $20M in exchange for an extension of the remaining sums due under the recently announced Amendment No. 2 until Dec. 31, 2022.
  • OEG announced a deal to acquire Front Line Power Construction last year
