Novo Nordisk (NVO) (OTCPK:NONOF) ADRs is trading higher in the premarket Friday after the Danish pharma company reported better than expected financials and raised its guidance for 2022, citing the demand for diabetes and obesity medications.

“We are very pleased with the sales growth in the first three months of 2022 which is driven by increasing demand for our GLP-1-based treatments. The sales momentum has enabled us to raise our outlook for the full year,” Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen said.

Net sales for the quarter rose ~24% YoY on a reported basis to 42.0 billion Danish crowns as sales within Diabetes and Obesity care jumped ~27% YoY DKK36.7B, driven by ~54% YoY growth in the GLP-1 class of diabetes drugs.

Meanwhile, Obesity care sales more than doubled with ~119% YoY growth as weight loss therapy, Wegovy brought DKK1.4B sales.

The operating profit for the quarter stood at DKK19.1B, ahead of Refinitiv estimates at DKK17.2B, Reuters reported.

The company now projects its sales and operating profit growth for 2022 to reach 10% – 14% and ~9 – 13%, compared to previous estimates at 6 – 10% and 4 – 8%, respectively.

Issuing an update on the Wegovy rollout in the U.S., Novo (NVO) said that the contract manufacturer tasked with filling syringes for the therapy had resumed commercial production, and the company expects a full availability of the drug in H2 2022.

In December, Novo (NVO) ADRs came under pressure after the company blamed a contract manufacturer for supply issues of the drug.