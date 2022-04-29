Hub Group rallies after earnings topper as guidance raise shine above expectations
Apr. 29, 2022 8:46 AM ETHub Group, Inc. (HUBG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares rose 17% in premarket, Friday, as the supply chain company raised guidance and reported easy beat on both lines in its first quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $1.3B (+41.4% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Segment-wise revenue: Intermodal and Transportation Solutions, $774M (+35% Y/Y); Truck Brokerage, $296M (+132% Y/Y) and Logistics, $229M (+6% Y/Y).
- The company reported record quarterly gross margin of $215M (16.6% of revenue) attributing to favorable pricing and yield management.
- Operating Income expanded to 8.9% vs. 2.6% in 1Q21.
- Non-GAAP EBITDA was $150M.
- Capex for the quarter was $31M.
- GAAP EPS of $2.58 beats by $1.11.
- "Our ongoing focus on yield improvement, operating efficiency and fixed cost leverage led to record profitability. We reported record quarterly diluted EPS of $2.58, which is over five times the prior year’s diluted EPS," commented Chairman and CEO Dave Yeager.
- The company ended the quarter with $207M in cash and cash equivalents.
- 2022 Guidance Raised: The company now expects its revenue to range between $5.3-$5.5B (vs. prior $4.9-$5.1B) vs. consensus of $5.05B.
- Gross margin as a percentage of revenue to range from 15.6% to 16.0%
- Costs and expenses of $420-$440M
- EPS guidance range increased significantly to $9-$10 vs. prior outlook of $5.90-$6.30.