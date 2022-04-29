Bit Digital earned 194.48 bitcoins during Q1, deploys higher fleet in North America

Apr. 29, 2022

  • Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) earned 194.48 bitcoins and 189.26 ETH during the quarter compared to 240.57 bitcoins during Q4.
  • As of Mar.31, 2022, Treasury holdings of BTC and ETH were 832.14 and 266.71, with a fair market value of ~$37.9M and $0.9M.
  • As of Mar. 31, 2022, 36.9% of the company owned fleet, or 9,748 bitcoin miners and 713 Ethereum miners representing 0.544 Exahash and 0.188 Terahash respectively, was deployed in North America which is compared to 27.8% of fleet or 7,710 bitcoin miners as of Dec.31, 2021.
  • The company owned 27,644 bitcoin miners and 731 Ethereum miners as of Mar. 31, 2022, with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 1.6 EH/s and 0.3 TH/s, respectively.
  • During Q1, the company purchased 706 bitcoin miners on the spot market and took delivery of these machines during April 2022.
  • Shares trading 2.3% down premarket.
