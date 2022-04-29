Victoria's Secret takes key products to Amazon

Apr. 29, 2022 8:51 AM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Victoria"s Secret

kokkai/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) announces the launch of products from the Victoria’s Secret Beauty and PINK Beauty brands on Amazon's store.
  • The retailer said approximately 120 different products are available and eligible for free delivery with Amazon Prime.
  • The collaboration is part of a plan by Victoria's Secret Beauty to expand its product offerings and reach beyond the company’s stores and e-commerce site, which it expects to expand and deepen its connection with customers.
  • Victoria's Secret plans to focus on Beauty products for the launch.
