Creative Medical Technology slides on $17M private offering
Apr. 29, 2022 8:53 AM ETCreative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (CELZ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares slid ~7% Friday morning after the company announced a $17M private offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- The biotechnology company entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional investors to buy 7.55M shares of common stock. It will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 15.11M shares of common stock.
- The purchase price for one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock is $2.25.
- The warrants will be immediately exercisable at $2.00/share and will expire five years from issuance.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$17M. Net proceeds will support: a clinical study intended to support the safety and efficacy of the firm's StemSpine Regenerative Stem Cell Procedure for treatment of degenerative disc disease; continued development of its ImmCelz immunotherapy platform; marketing of CaverStem and FemCelz programs; development of other products and therapies; and working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close around May 3, 2022.