Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported Q1 earnings ahead of the market open Friday, posting results broadly in-line with Street expectations. The pace of share repurchases will double in Q2, according to updated guidance, though production is expected to fall sequentially in the quarter. However, CEO Mike Wirth said, "Chevron is doing its part to grow domestic supply with US oil and gas production up 10% over first quarter last year." And followed up by increasing Permian production guidance for 2022:

Earnings - Chevron (CVX) reported $3.36 in adjusted earnings per share for Q1, versus Street expectations for $3.44.

Cash flow - during the quarter, Chevron (CVX) generated $7.0b in free cash flow, or ~2.3% of the company's current market cap, broadly flat with Q4 free cash generation of $6.8b.

Production - During Q4 results, CEO Wirth said the Permian would likely grow volumes ~10% in 2022; Friday's release indicated that Chevron (CVX) now plans to grow Permian volumes 15%; however, production is expected to fall in Q2, as CPC-related headwinds and turnarounds at Wheatstone and Angola LNG impact volumes.

The Chevron (CVX) result is broadly in line with expectations and the improved buyback pace and Permian guidance should be taken well. Interestingly, Hess (HES), Pioneer (PXD), SM (SM) and now Chevron (CVX) have all flagged falling sequential production in Q2. The reasons are unrelated; however, the immediate response from industry to higher prices appears muted thus far.