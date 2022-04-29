LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) +2.7% pre-market Friday after easily beating estimates for Q1 adjusted earnings and revenues, which jumped 45% Y/Y to $13.1B, citing robust markets and the growth in its asset base.

Q1 net income increased to $1.32B from $1.07B in the year-earlier quarter; EBITDA rose to $2.02B from $1.58B a year ago.

The company highlighted "exceptionally strong" Q1 margins from the Intermediates and Derivatives segment, increased profitability in Advanced Polymer Solutions due to higher volumes and margins as automotive demand improved, and continued "solid" European demand for polymers despite the war in Ukraine.

LyondellBasell's (LYB) stock price return shows a 15% YTD gain while remaining essentially flat during the past year.