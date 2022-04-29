AITX's subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices expects large orders from two clients
Apr. 29, 2022 9:04 AM ETArtificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (AITX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions' (OTCPK:AITX) wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices is awaiting final approval from a pair of significant pending orders.
- These 2 orders are expected after months of in-person meetings, trade show visits, site walks, and being fully vetted by the clients.
- The company commented that the retailer is expected to initially deploy 8 ROSAs as a pilot program at 2 of their locations.
- "They have visited the REX on several occasions, it appears that their initial order will be for twenty ROSAs and one SCOT. Once deployed, RAD will have its first corporate placement of RAD Light My Way," CEO Steve Reinharz commented.