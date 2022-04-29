Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is staying depressed, dropping 11% in Friday premarket trading, after the stock and crypto trading app's Q1 results fell short of Wall Street expectations as average revenue per user weakened and adjusted EBITDA sank further into the red.

"It was the weakest results reported as a public company and, while poor market conditions were to blame, we highlight that the negative trends for HOOD started when market conditions were better," J.P. Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington said in a note to clients. He keeps his Underweight rating on the stock.

Robinhood (HOOD) "remains a show me story, wrote Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak in a note to clients. "Weak engagement metrics and crypto-options trading softness the biggest areas of disappointment in the company's Q1 report."

The analyst trimmed his price target on the stock to $10 from $15 and keeps a Peer Perform rating. Rosenblatt Securities cut its price target for Robinhood (HOOD) to $12 from $15.

"While management did a good job outlining multiple ARPU-expanding initiatives, we are not quite ready to underwrite their path to profitability by year-end," Chubak added.

On the earnings call, management discussed its intensified focus on serving its more advanced customers by providing advanced charting and screening tools and improving core trading flows.

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev saw some promising developments in the Q1 print. "The rate of decline in MAUs (monthly active users) abated again, monthly trends show net cumulative funded accounts improved in Feb./March over prior months, and churn slowed too," he wrote in a note to clients. "However, ARPU (average revenue per user) continuing to slide and EBITDA turning very negative makes it difficult for bulls like us to make their case."

On Tuesday, Robinhood (HOOD) announced a 9% headcount reduction to cut costs.