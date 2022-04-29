Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) on Friday has narrowed its full-year guidance on acquisitions revenue as Q1 earnings topped Wall Street expectations.

"Not only did our core derivatives franchise perform remarkably well during the quarter, but we saw strong contributions from areas like our European cash equities and our Data and Access Solutions businesses," said Edward T. Tilly, chairman, president and CEO.

Revenue from acquisitions held less than a year is expected to contribute total net revenue growth of 2% to 3% in 2022, up from 1% to 3% in the previous view.

It also sees organic revenue growth from its Data and Access Solutions segment of 8% to 11% this year, compared with the previous view of 7% to 10%.

Meanwhile, revenue of $418.1M beat the average analyst estimate of $415.09M and climbed from the year-ago quarter.

Its Europe and Asia Pacific business segment booked revenue of $57.5B in Q1, up from $42.1M in Q1 of last year.

Consolidated transaction and clearing fees were $769.6M in Q1 compared with $763.2M in Q1 2021.

Q1 operating margin of 57.3% vs. 56.0% in Q1 a year ago.

Q1 EBITDA of $276.2M increased from $246.8M in Q1 2021.

Previously, (April 5) Cboe Q1 options volume hit a record high.