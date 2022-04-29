Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH), a supplier of diagnostic products, has added ~18% in the pre-market Friday after the company beat Street forecasts with its 1Q 2022 financials and set the 2022 outlook ahead of the consensus.

The company's worldwide revenue for the quarter grew ~126% YoY to ~$208.9M and the Chief Executive Mary Anne Heino noted that the sales of cancer diagnostic imaging agent, Pylarify mainly contributed to the outperformance.

“We continued to deliver strong performance with record revenue and earnings in the first quarter of 2022, led primarily by rapidly increasing PYLARIFY sales,” Heino said.

“We are excited by our recent strategic collaborations for PYLARIFY and PYLARIFY AI and continue to assess longer-term revenue opportunities through strategic transactions and internal development to drive shareholder value.”

Meanwhile, Lantheus' (LNTH) reported over fourfold rise in GAAP net income that reached ~$43.0M during the quarter even as operating expenses jumped ~73% YoY to $70.1M.

For Q2 2022, Lantheus (LNTH) projects $200M – $215M of revenue and $0.67 – $0.73 per share of adj. diluted EPS compared to the consensus at ~$179.0M and $0.50, respectively.

The 2022 revenue and adj. diluted EPS guidance raised to $800M – $835M and $2.90 – $3.15 stand ahead of Street forecasts at ~ $711.6M and $2.05, respectively.