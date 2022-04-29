Travel + Leisure attracts buy rating from Jefferies on valuation call

Jefferies fired off an upgrade on Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to a Buy rating from Neutral.

Analyst David Katz said the setup for TNL shares is looking better ever day.

"The recovery in leisure travel has evolved to where the comparative value proposition of timeshare continues to improve, which provides confidence in TNL's FY22 guidance as supported by the increased repurchase authorization to 17% of the market cap."

He also noted that the free cash flow/share valuation in the Jefferies model vs. peers implies 44% upside.

Travel + Leisure (TNL) is assigned a price target of $79, which works out to multiples of 8.3X EBITDA, 15X P/E and 12X P/FCF.

Shares of TNL moved up 0.81% in premarket action to $56.07 vs. the 52-week trading range of $46.10 to $66.56.