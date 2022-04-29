NFI cuts 2022 outlook on supply chain disruptions, lower production

NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) on Friday cut its 2022 guidance to reflect challenging YTD results, supply chain disruptions through Q3, and lower than planned increase in production rates in H2.

NFYEF expects 2022 revenue of $2.3B-2.6B, an increase of up to 11% Y/Y, driven by higher volume of ZEB sales and product mix.

Revenue guidance range was lowered to reflect changes to planned vehicle production rates and delivery schedules.

2022 adj. EBITDA is projected to be $15M-45Mand NFYEF expects negative adj. EBITDA in the first three quarters with positive adj. EBITDA in Q4.

2022 adj. EBITDA is estimated to decrease Y/Y as a result of no govt. wage subsidies, combined with operational inefficiencies due to supply chain disruptions, with more pronounced impact in the first three quarters of 2022.

NFYEF expects production rates to be lower than expected in H2 of 2022 due to supply chain disruptions.

NFYEF's production rates in 2021 and YTD in 2022 were significantly impacted by global supply chain disruptions, particularly microprocessor shortages.

The company's primary North American multiplexing control module supplier recently said it will be unable to provide consistent module supply in Q2 and Q3 due to microprocessor shortages. This is expected to impair NFYEF's production of North American transit buses.

NFYEF is working with alternative suppliers to address the disruption, but anticipates it will need to cut production at select facilities and build and hold vehicles in inventory in Q2 and Q3.

This is expected to grow inventory by as much as $200M on a temporary basis until modules can be installed.

NFYEF's liquidity position is currently over $600M as of Apr. 28, which it estimates will be adequate to support operations.

NFYEF is working on covenant amendments on its credit facilities with banking partners.