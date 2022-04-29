HEXO picks acting COO for CEO role, names new CFO

Apr. 29, 2022 9:12 AM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

CEO 3d rendering.jpg

naotake/iStock via Getty Images

  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced that Charlie Bowman has been appointed as its acting President and CEO, effective today, as Scott Cooper is stepping down from his role.
  • He will move into a permanent role on successful completion of Health Canada's security clearance process for key personnel, which has been initiated.
  • Mr. Bowman, earlier served as HEXO's acting COO and General Manager of HEXO USA.
  • Acting CFO Curtis Solsvig will be leaving and Julius Ivancsits is named as acting CFO, effective May 16; Mr. Ivancsits will move into a permanent role on successful completion of Health Canada's security clearance process for key personnel, which has been initiated.
  • Mr. Solsvig will remain with the company in an advisory role through to May 31, 2022, for ensuring smooth transition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.