HEXO picks acting COO for CEO role, names new CFO
Apr. 29, 2022 9:12 AM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced that Charlie Bowman has been appointed as its acting President and CEO, effective today, as Scott Cooper is stepping down from his role.
- He will move into a permanent role on successful completion of Health Canada's security clearance process for key personnel, which has been initiated.
- Mr. Bowman, earlier served as HEXO's acting COO and General Manager of HEXO USA.
- Acting CFO Curtis Solsvig will be leaving and Julius Ivancsits is named as acting CFO, effective May 16; Mr. Ivancsits will move into a permanent role on successful completion of Health Canada's security clearance process for key personnel, which has been initiated.
- Mr. Solsvig will remain with the company in an advisory role through to May 31, 2022, for ensuring smooth transition.