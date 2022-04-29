Novo Nordisk stock rises on Q1 show, raised FY22 sales outlook, boosted buyback

Novo Nordisk (NVO) (OTCPK:NONOF) shares rose pre-market as the diabetes-focused drugmaker raised its FY22 sales outlook following the performance of its Q1 results.

The Denmark-based company's Q1 GAAP EPS rose +14% (as reported %) Y/Y to DKK6.22, while net sales grew +24% Y/Y DKK42.03B.

"We are very pleased with the sales growth in the first three months of 2022 which is driven by increasing demand for our GLP-1-based treatments. The sales momentum has enabled us to raise our outlook for the full year," said President and CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen.

Diabetes care segment sales grew +22% Y/Y ~DKK33.27B. Total Sales from GLP-1 therapies segment increased +54% Y/Y to DKK17.42B.

While Blockbuster drugs Ozempic (semaglutide) sales rose +81% Y/Y to ~DKK12.04B, Rybelsus revenue increased +183% Y/Y to DKK2.06B.

However, Victoza saw a decline in sales of ~15% Y/Y to DKK3.32B.

Total Sales from insulin segment remained largely flat, rising 1% Y/Y to DKK14.96B. Levemir sales declined -15% Y/Y to ~DKK1.52, but Tresiba revenue grew +8% Y/Y to DKK2.56B.

Sales from Obesity care segment increased +119% Y/Y to DKK3.40B. Weight loss drug Saxenda revenue increased 29% to ~DKK2B, while new weight loss drug Wegovy, which is also a version of semaglutide, generated sales of DKK1.40B in Q1.

Meanwhile, Rare disease portfolio sales grew +8% Y/Y to DKK5.36B.

Other metrics: Operating profit increased +28% Y/Y to ~DKK19.15B. Operating margin was 45.6%, compared to 44.3% in Q1 2021.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) free cash flow increased +126% Y/Y to ~DKK21.57B.

Stock buyback program: Novo said the ongoing share repurchase program was expanded by DKK2B to to DKK24B.

Outlook:

Novo Nordisk (NVO) said it now expects Sales growth to be 10% to 14% (at CER), compared to prior estimate of 6% to 10. Meanwhile, sales growth (as reported %) is expected to be ~7 percentage points higher than at CER, compared to prior guidance of ~5 percentage points higher than at CER.

NVO +3.98% to $114.58 pre-market April 29