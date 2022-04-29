Chinese ETFs surge some 10%+ as Beijing plans to ease crackdowns

Chinese exchange traded funds came storming out of the gates in Friday's early trading, with some ETFs up more than 10% as Beijing plans to end the crackdown on big tech names in an effort to help the suffering economy.

On Friday, three notable exchange traded funds that are trending to the topside are the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ), KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), and the Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

In early trading, PGJ is +10.2%, KWEB has gained 11.5%, and CQQQ has risen 9.7%.

All three funds have many overlaps in terms of holdings, as they each aim to provide the investment community exposure to Chinese tech firms in some form. Still, they also exhibit key differences.

PGJ and KWEB are each led by Alibaba Group (BABA) as their top holding, weighted at 9.52%, and 10.95% respectively. CQQQ, on the other hand, is led by Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF), which makes up 10.52% of the ETF.

Moreover, CQQQ offers the most diversity with 128 holdings versus the 82 holdings attached to PGJ and the 50 holdings of KWEB.

Looking at expense ratio, all three funds are essentially the same as KWEB and CQQQ have a 0.70% cost structure and PGJ’s expense ratio is 0.68%.

The funds also differ greatly in assets under management. KWEB is far more liquid than the others, as the ETF has $5.43B under its belt. Meanwhile, CQQQ has $928.87M and PGJ has $228.10M.

While PGJ, KWEB and CQQQ are trending well into the green, they are not the only Chinese ETFs to do so. See other ETFs listed below:

Chinese ETFs daily price action: (KTEC) +11.8%, (FLCH) +5.9%, (FXI) +6.3%, (MCHI) +5.8%, (CHIQ) +7.9%, (GXC) +4.5%, (EMQQ) +5.1%, and (CXSE) +6.5%.

The early rallies came as the South China Morning Post reported that the government will host a symposium set for the Labour Day holiday with the country's largest tech firms and tell them that they will stop the current regulatory push.