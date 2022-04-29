HEXO names new executive and finance chief

Apr. 29, 2022 9:20 AM ETHEXO Corp. (HEXO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced that Charlie Bowman has been appointed the company’s acting President and CEO, effective today.
  • Concurrently, Scott Cooper is stepping down from his role as HEXO’s President and CEO.
  • Company also announced the departure of acting CFO Curtis Solsvig and the appointment of Julius Ivancsits as acting CFO, effective May 16, 2022.
  • Mr. Bowman, who previously served as acting COO and General Manager of HEXO USA.
  • Prior to joining HEXO, Mr. Ivancsits served as CFO at Goba Capital, Alpha Measurement Solutions, and Be Green Packaging along with long multiple roles at CPKelco with progressively increasing experience.
