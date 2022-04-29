HEXO names new executive and finance chief
Apr. 29, 2022
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced that Charlie Bowman has been appointed the company’s acting President and CEO, effective today.
- Concurrently, Scott Cooper is stepping down from his role as HEXO’s President and CEO.
- Company also announced the departure of acting CFO Curtis Solsvig and the appointment of Julius Ivancsits as acting CFO, effective May 16, 2022.
- Mr. Bowman, who previously served as acting COO and General Manager of HEXO USA.
- Prior to joining HEXO, Mr. Ivancsits served as CFO at Goba Capital, Alpha Measurement Solutions, and Be Green Packaging along with long multiple roles at CPKelco with progressively increasing experience.