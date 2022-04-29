Nordic American Tankers adds a Suezmax vessel to its fleet
Apr. 29, 2022 9:27 AM ETNordic American Tankers Limited (NAT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) announced that it will add to its fleet - a Suezmax vessel; it will be delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea on May 13, 2022.
- The fleet will commence on a time charter contract for six years to a first class company in the Sultanate of Oman in the Middle East.
- The contract will secure stable cash flow and provide return on capital.
- The vessel has a carrying capacity of ~1M barrels of cargo.
- Shares trading 1.5% higher premarket.