Nordic American Tankers adds a Suezmax vessel to its fleet

Oil tanker Nordic Cross heading for open sea

  • Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) announced that it will add to its fleet - a Suezmax vessel; it will be delivered from Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea on May 13, 2022.
  • The fleet will commence on a time charter contract for six years to a first class company in the Sultanate of Oman in the Middle East.
  • The contract will secure stable cash flow and provide return on capital.
  • The vessel has a carrying capacity of ~1M barrels of cargo.
