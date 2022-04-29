Aon Q1 earnings reflect operating margin expansion, driven by strong retention

Apr. 29, 2022 9:28 AM ETAon plc (AON)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

A Sign Atop of an AON Building and Headquarters in Downtown Vancouver, BC

JL Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Aon (NYSE:AON) first-quarter earnings on Friday highlighted operating margin expansion and solid organic revenue growth amid robust retention and net new business generation.
  • The company's Commercial Risk Solutions segment booked revenue of $1.72B in Q1 compared with $1.64B in the year-ago quarter.
  • For its Reinsurance Solutions business, revenue totaled $976M in Q1 vs. $922M in Q1 2021.
  • Q1 operating margin of 37.2% vs. 35.3% in Q1 2021.
  • Still, total revenue of $3.7B fell short of the average analyst estimate of $3.72B but rose from $3.53B in Q1 a year ago.
  • Q1 expenses of $2.3B edged higher from $2.28B in Q1 of last year.
  • Interest income of $3M in the first quarter was unchanged from the year-ago period, though interest expense of $91M in Q1 increased from $79M in Q1 2021, driven by higher outstanding term debt.
  • In mid-April, Aon lifted its quarterly dividend by 10%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.