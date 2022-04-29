Aon Q1 earnings reflect operating margin expansion, driven by strong retention
Apr. 29, 2022 9:28 AM ETAon plc (AON)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Aon (NYSE:AON) first-quarter earnings on Friday highlighted operating margin expansion and solid organic revenue growth amid robust retention and net new business generation.
- The company's Commercial Risk Solutions segment booked revenue of $1.72B in Q1 compared with $1.64B in the year-ago quarter.
- For its Reinsurance Solutions business, revenue totaled $976M in Q1 vs. $922M in Q1 2021.
- Q1 operating margin of 37.2% vs. 35.3% in Q1 2021.
- Still, total revenue of $3.7B fell short of the average analyst estimate of $3.72B but rose from $3.53B in Q1 a year ago.
- Q1 expenses of $2.3B edged higher from $2.28B in Q1 of last year.
- Interest income of $3M in the first quarter was unchanged from the year-ago period, though interest expense of $91M in Q1 increased from $79M in Q1 2021, driven by higher outstanding term debt.
- In mid-April, Aon lifted its quarterly dividend by 10%.