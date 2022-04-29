Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) said after Thursday's market close that it expects to generate ~$1.1B in annualized benefits through initiatives deployed through its technology transformation programs to enhance operational performance, safety and sustainability.

The company said its RACE21 program contributed to record-setting performance in 2021; during 2019-21, the program delivered initiatives expected to generate $900M in recurring annualized benefits using long-range planning price assumptions.

Assuming spot prices as of March 31 and planned production and sales, Teck (TECK) estimates anticipated benefits could rise to as much as $1.7B annually.

Teck Resources (TECK) is set up to capitalize on the long-term market growth of copper, and has strong financials to back long-term growth and shareholder returns, Brett Rodway writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.