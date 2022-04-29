Rafarma Pharmaceuticals plans to increase presence in Central Asia
Apr. 29, 2022 9:40 AM ETRafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RAFA)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:RAFA) plans to increase its presence in Central Asia by creating local production.
- The company's representatives visited Uzbekistan and discussed the prospects for the company's development in the territory of the innovative research and production pharmaceutical cluster "Tashkent Pharma Park".
- RAFA plans to build a plant there over the next 3 years. The plant will include 2 production units - (1) for sterile preparations for the market of Uzbekistan and the Central Asian countries and (2) for fractionated blood plasma elements and other products in the form of frozen plasma and blood factors, as well as the development of a network of laboratories for plasma procurement.
- The project's implementation will begin as soon as the necessary regulatory framework creates in the government.