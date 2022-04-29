Visa and Mastercard downgraded by Piper Sandler on Europe recession fears
- Piper Sandler downgraded Visa (V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Friday morning on concern that Europe could enter a recession in 2023, pressuring earnings for both card networks.
- "This would be a negative for the payment transactions that drive revenue for MA and V. Europe is MA's largest region and V's second largest," the firm said in a note to clients.
- Mastercard (MA), cut to Underweight from Neutral, is dipping 1.6% in morning trading, and Visa (V), going to Neutral from Overweight, is edging down 0.3%.
- The Neutral rating on Visa (V) agrees with the Quant rating of Hold and the Underweight rating on Mastercard (MA) is more bearish than the Quant rating on Hold.
- The analyst lowered Visa (V) price target to $239 and Mastercard's (MA) to $357.
- On Thursday, Mastercard (MA) stock climbed after Q1 earnings and call showed "overwhelming positives."