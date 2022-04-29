Imperial Q1 results - beats despite major outage, launches tender for $2.5b of shares

Imperial (IMO) reported Q1 results ahead of the market open Friday, handily beating street expectations, setting multi-decade profitability records, and launching an aggressive tender for shares. All despite unplanned downtime at the Company's flagship Kearl asset:

Earnings - net income per share of C$1.75 marked a 30-yr high, and exceeded Street expectations of C$1.39.

Cash flow - cash flow from operations of C$1.9b was also a 30-yr record, and free cash flow of C$1.6b in the quarter exceeded 3.7% of the company's current market cap.

Production - extreme cold weather resulted in unplanned downtime at Kearl, reducing company-wide output by ~20% sequentially; Kearl volumes have returned to normal levels in April.

Capital allocation - the dividend was held flat (1.8% yield); however, the company announced a tender offer for C$2.5b of equity, a unique and aggressive tactic for repurchasing shares quickly.

The big beat despite a major outage is likely to surprise markets and foreshadow strong Q2 results for Imperial (IMO) and majority shareholder Exxon (XOM). The Street is forecasting $1.79 in EPS for Q2, a figure which looks too low given improved pricing and improved uptime during the quarter. Tendering for shares is a further indication of confidence from management in the assets and operating environment.