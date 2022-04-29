Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares rose Friday morning after the storage company posted first-quarter results that topped estimates and analysts said the risk-reward for the stock is still attractive.

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers, who rates Western Digital (WDC) buy with a per-share price target of $70, noted that the company should be able to earn between $7 and $* per share, given the state of its business.

"At its upcoming investor day we think it will be important for [Western Digital] to provide investors w/ confidence in the progression of their 3D NAND cost structure (w/ lower layer count) - i.e., cell density / efficiency is key," Rakers wrote in a note to clients.

Western Digital (WDC) shares rose more than 1% to $53.31 in early trading on Friday.

During its fiscal third-quarter, Western Digitsal said it earned an adjusted $1.65 per share on $4.38 billion in revenue, up 5.8% year-over-year. Looking ahead to the next quarter, the company said it expects revenue to be between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion and adjusted earnings to be between $1.60 and $1.90 per share.

Analysts were expecting the company to guide earnings to be $1.67 per share and $4.55 billion in sales.

Citi analyst Jim Suva called Western Digital (WDC) the "top value IT hardware stock," highlighting its material operational challenges and valuation.

"The next catalyst for the stock is the company’s investor day on May 10th which will be the first time many investors interact with the company’s new CEO and CFO and gives the company an opportunity to communicate its strategy and financial goals," Suva wrote in a note to clients, adding that Western Digital (WDC) is trading at roughly a 50% discount to its peers, including Seagate Technology (STX).

Earlier this month, Kioxia Corporation and Western Digital (WDC) finalized a deal to jointly invest in the first phase of the Fab7 manufacturing facility at Kioxia's industry-leading Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture of Japan.