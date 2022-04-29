BeiGene stock rises 10% as biotech breaks ground at new manufacturing site in New Jersey

Apr. 29, 2022

  • Beijing-based BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announced the groundbreaking of its flagship U.S. manufacturing and clinical R&D center at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey.
  • The company said initial phase of construction is expected to include ~400K square feet of commercial-stage biologic pharmaceutical manufacturing space, with capacity for up to 16K liters of biologics formula.
  • In November 2021, BeiGene acquired the Hopewell property from Lincoln Equities Group.
  • The company said it intends to recruit hundreds of people from the area's attractive talent market.
  • "BeiGene’s plans for hundreds of new jobs in New Jersey speak to our efforts to grow our state’s business-friendly environment and to our commitment to fostering innovation,” said New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy.
  • BeiGene already has an office in Ridgefield Park, N.J., besides four other offices in the U.S. in San Mateo and Emeryville, California; Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Fulton, Maryland.
  • BGNE +9.78% to $173.94
