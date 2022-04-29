Amazon plunges to 52-week low as pandemic boom fades amid supply chain, inflation pressures

Apr. 29, 2022 9:48 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Amazon logo, sign on the glass exterior of company office

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened Friday with a drop of 11.41% to mark the single worst daily decline since 2014. Shares swapped hands at a new 52-week low of $2,555.58.

While a large part of Amazon's quarterly loss was tied to the investment in Rivian Automotive, operating income outside of Rivian also fell below expectations. Amazon's revenue forecast for 3% to 7% in Q2 was enough to rattle investors looking for the pandemic sales boom to extend.

Walmart (WMT -0.8%), Target (TGT -0.7%) and Costco (COST -1.1%) also traded lower early on Friday. The drops were a bit steeper for online retailers Etsy (ETSY -2.2%), Chewy (CHWY -2.0%) and Wayfair (W -3.5%).

Amazon bulls slashed price targets on the e-commerce stock, but called out a strong second half setup.

Sign of the times? Amazon mentioned the word "inflation" 23 times on its earnings call.

