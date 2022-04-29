Genentech's Evrysdi shows long-term improvements in spinal muscular atrophy patients
Apr. 29, 2022 9:59 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Evrysdi (risdiplam), a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech, demonstrated improvements in survival and motor functions after three years.
- After three years, 91% of infants treated were still alive.
- Between two and three years of treatment. Evrysdi-treated infants continued to improve or maintain motor functions, such as the ability to swallow, sit without support, stand with support, and walk while holding on. Untreated infants were not able to sit without support.
- Results from the FIREFISH study also showed among the 48 treated infants with an available assessment, 32 maintained and four gained the ability to sit without support for at least five seconds since month 24. Also, 20 infants maintained and 15 gained the ability to sit without support for at least 30 seconds.
- In March, Genentech released other positive data on Evrysdi.