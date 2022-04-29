Consumer sentiment slips in April, with expectations dimming

Apr. 29, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • April University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment: 65.2 vs. 65.7 expected, 65.7 prior and 59.4 in March.
  • The headline number slipped from the early April reading of 65.7, but is still well above March's 59.4 level.
  • "Most of the surge was concentrated in expectations, with gains of 21.6% in the year-ahead outlook for the economy and an 18.3% jump in personal financial expectations," said UMich Surveys of Consumers Chief Economist Richard Curtin.
  • Expectations: 62.5 vs. 64.1 consensus, 64.1 prior and 54.3 in March.
  • Current conditions: 69.4 vs. 67.8 consensus, 68.1 prior and 67.2 in March.
  • Inflation expectations: 5.4% vs. 5.4% consensus, +5.4% prior.
  • On Thursday, GDP unexpectedly fell as inflation continues to climb
