Elon Musk's sale of Tesla stock tops $8B with latest filings

Apr. 29, 2022 10:11 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments

Tesla"s Stock Hits Two And Half Year Low As Analysts Continue Downgrading The Company

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA +5.3%) CEO Elon Musk sold more than $8.5B worth of stock over the last few days, per the latest round of SEC filings that arrived in on Friday morning.
  • Musk unloaded the shares in lots priced between $870 to $1,000 vs. the 52-week trading for Tesla of $546.98 to $1,243,49.
  • Per Musk, this may be the last batch of Tesla stock sales. He is also reported to be "inundated" with offers from potential equity partners to collaborate on the $44 billion Twitter acquisition.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.