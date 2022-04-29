Elon Musk's sale of Tesla stock tops $8B with latest filings
Apr. 29, 2022 10:11 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA +5.3%) CEO Elon Musk sold more than $8.5B worth of stock over the last few days, per the latest round of SEC filings that arrived in on Friday morning.
- Musk unloaded the shares in lots priced between $870 to $1,000 vs. the 52-week trading for Tesla of $546.98 to $1,243,49.
- Per Musk, this may be the last batch of Tesla stock sales. He is also reported to be "inundated" with offers from potential equity partners to collaborate on the $44 billion Twitter acquisition.