  • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is trading higher on Friday after the maker of cardiac monitoring devices announced that Dr. Mintu Turakhia will join the company for the newly created role of Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer.
  • A cardiac electrophysiologist with over 20-year experience in the industry, Dr. Turakhia currently serves as the Professor of Medicine at the Stanford University School of Medicine and Chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.
  • In addition, he is the Director and Co-Founder of the Stanford Center for Digital Health.
  • With Dr. Turakhia’s appointment, iRhythm (IRTC) announced the retirement of its Chief Clinical Officer Judy Lenane after nearly 14 years of service.
