Senate Democrats said to mull calling Musk to testify on Twitter deal
Apr. 29, 2022 10:21 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Some major Senate Democrats are mulling asking Elon Musk to testify on his plans to acquire Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)
- There are no imminent plans to hold hearings, Senate Commerce Chair Maria Cantwell told Bloomberg in an interview on Thursday. Senator Ed Markey, also a member of the Commerce Committee, told the news outlet that a hearing on Musk was necessary given Twitter's relevance.
- The report comes after CNBC reported last Friday that House Republicans pressed Twitter to save records around Musk bid. The push came before Twitter announced on Monday that it agreed to be sold to Musk for $44 billion.
- Earlier, Musk said to be inundated with offers from potential equity partners for Twitter deal.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.